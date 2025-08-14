Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Today Episode: Mallika’s Deadly Plan Threatens Vikrant & Mannat’s Life

Drama and danger twine together in COLORS' 'Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki', now airing every day at 7:30 PM, where every celebration hides a storm and every smile conceals a secret. This week, the Saluja family's Janmashtami festivities are anything but serene-because behind the shimmering lights and joyous chants, truths are exploding, loyalties are fracturing, and lives are teetering on the brink. In a gut-wrenching turn, Mannat (Ayesha Singh) casts her father Anirudh out of the house after discovering the harrowing truth about her birth. The revelation tears through the Saluja family like a thunderclap: trust is shattered, relationships are in tatters.. Aishwarya (Mona Vasu), Mannat's mother, resists her daughter's push to file a police complaint, unwilling to rip open the darkest wound of her life.

But as emotional tempests rage indoors, the air outside crackles with Janmashtami celebration. Amid dhol, beats and flower showers, Vikrant (Adnan Khan) slips a pendant into Mannat's palm - a promise, a bond, a silent vow to stand by her forever. Yet in the shadows, danger stirs. Mallika, Aishwarya's daughter, is determined to sabotage Vikrant's divorce and stop his union with Mannat. As the crowd cheers during the Dahi Handi event, Mallika's trap springs into motion, putting Vikrant and Mannat's lives on the line. But just when disaster seems inevitable, Anirudh throws himself into harm's way, saving them at the cost of his own safety. Will this act of sacrifice heal Mannat's wounded heart or will the scars of betrayal run too deep to forgive?

