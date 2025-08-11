Mannat New Time Slot: Where To Watch Ayesha Singh-Adnan Khan's Show Online? Is It Ending On Colors TV?

Mannat new timings on Colors TV: Things are about to change on Colors in August 2025. The channel has been busy launching new shows back-to-back to spice up the viewership and entertain the audience. From Noyontara to Meri Bhavya Life and Dhaakad Beera, the leading Hindi GEC introduced several daily soaps to strengthen its fiction programming. While a few worked, others failed to set the TRP charts on fire.

WILL MANNAT GO OFF AIR? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE ENDING

Earlier this year, Colors TV received a blockbuster rating for the first week of its show Mannat. The romantic drama starring Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan earned a TRP of 1.8 in the opening week. Despite the early buzz, the numbers dropped but continued to stay in the range between 1.3-1.4. There were rumours that the show would go off air when Bigg Boss 19 launches on Colors channel.

"The programming team has given another chance to Mannat to perform at an early evening slot. If the drama picks pace at a new time slot, it will continue to remain on air. As of now, Mannat has received an extension of three months, and is not going off air any time soon," our khabri told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

MANNAT NEW TIMINGS ON COLORS CHANNEL- IS PARINEETI ENDING?

Last month, Filmibeat exclusively confirmed that Manpasand Ki Shaadi would take over the slot of Mannat, pushing it to a new time slot. Colors channel monitored the TRPs of Parineetii and decided to end it, instead of scrapping Mannat to make way for Bigg Boss season 19.

"Considering the TRPs of other shows like Parineetii, Noyontara, Mannat is doing resonably well. The show has even touched a TVR of 1.4 for a few episodes. The channel stopped promoting the show well after the initial three months when the ratings dipped during IPL 2025. If promoted well, the Aishwarya track could give them a rating of 1.8. The forced track also didn't work in favour of Mannat," an industry veteran told Filmibeat.

Mannat Har Khushi Paani Ki will now shift to the 7:30pm slot from August 11. Parineeti will move to the 6:30pm slot to make way for Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan-starrer.

WHERE TO WATCH MANNAT SERIAL ONLINE?

Wondering how to watch Mannat online on an OTT platform? The show is exclusively available for streaming on JioHotstar. As the timings have changed, it will now release earlier on Hotstar.