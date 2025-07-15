Will Ayesha Singh-Adnan Khan's Mannat Go OFF AIR After Manpasand Ki Shaadi Launch? EXCLUSIVE

Mannat Off air Date: Hindi channels are merciless when it comes to axing properties if they don't perform well. Some shows have faced the axe even when they delivered decent ratings. Zee TV's Bhagyalakshmi, Star Plus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were doing average when the GEC decided to end them.

IS MANNAT ENDING ON COLORS CHANNEL? UPDATE

Meri Bhavya Life was hardly given a month's time to strike a chord with the audience. New show Dhakaad Beera is replacing Karan Vohra-starrer, pushing it to the 6:30pm slot Is Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki going off air? This is the question on everyone's mind after the channel release a new promo for Manpasand Ki Shaadi.

Rajshree Productions new show is taking the 10pm slot currently occupied by Mannat.

Will Mannat will go off air after Manpasand Ki Shaadi launch? We have a spicy and interesting update for our beloved readers.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat, "Colors channel will be undergoing several programming changes. Except Mangal Lakshmi and Lakshmi Ka Safar, none of the shows are safe on the channel. The creative team has greenlight quite a few shows, which will premiere in the upcoming days. Dhaakad Beera will replace Meri Bhavya Life while Manpasand Ki Shaadi will take over the current slot of Mannat."

WILL MANNAT GO OFF AIR? WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT AYESHA SINGH SHOW

Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan-starrer will contine to remain on air but at a different time slot. "With Ram Bhavan ending, Colors channel will shift Mannat to 10:30pm, making way for Manpasand Ki Shaadi. Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan will now compete with Smriti Irani as she is making a comeback with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2," the khabri added.

Is pushing Mannat to a dead slot the right decision? "Considering the TRPs of other shows like Parineetii, Noyontara, Mannat is doing resonably well. The show has even touched a TVR of 1.4 for a few episodes. The channel stopped promoting the show well after the initial three months when the ratings dipped during IPL 2025. If promoted well, the Aishwarya track could give them a rating of 1.8. The forced track also didn't work in favour of Mannat," another industry veteran told Filmibeat.

"Although the show has received an extension and new time slot, I don't think Mannat will survive the Bigg Boss 19 wave. The romantic drama might go off air when Bigg Boss season 19 launches on Colors channel," the source added.