Manpasand Ki Shaadi: Esha Suryawanshi On Her Debut: “The Love For Aarohi Is Surreal— I’m Glad Viewers..."

When reel and real collide, the magic only deepens and that's exactly what's happening with COLORS' latest offering, 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi'. The show, which launched with great fanfare, is already gripping audiences with its whirlwind storyline, and at the heart of it all stands the radiant Esha Suryawanshi, essaying the role of Aarohi. A true-blue Marathi mulgi in real life, Esha now finds herself slipping seamlessly into a role that mirrors her identity. In the marital drama, she gets to embrace her cultural roots on screen, adding an authenticity and flair that only someone who has lived that life can bring. With its powerful narrative of love, family clashes, and the age-old tug-of-war between tradition and choice, the drama has quickly hooked audiences across the country with Esha drawing viewers into her emotional journey as an actor and character.

Reflecting on the similarities she shares with Aarohi, Esha shared, "It feels surreal because life has come full circle for me. I am a Marathi mulgi at heart, and to play one in my debut, Manpasand Ki Shaadi feels like art imitating life in the most beautiful way. There's a sense of pride in bringing my roots, my language, my culture, and my upbringing onto national television. The show launched with so much fanfare, and to see audiences now connect so deeply with the story and with my character makes me feel both humbled and empowered. For me, this isn't just acting, it's a piece of my identity being celebrated every single day on screen. When people tell me they love Aarohi, I feel like they're also embracing me as Esha. That connection is priceless."

