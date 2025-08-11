Manpasand Ki Shaadi: Five Reasons Why You'll Love The Rajshree Productions Wedding Saga Of The Year

Get ready to grab that front-row seat, because 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' is about to unfold a full-blown vivah-nama right on your screens! With this new marital drama, COLORS and Rajshri Productions dare to ask what if the most important rishta of your life was built on pasand, in a country where shaadi is not a milestone, but a national obsession. In this offering, ancient rituals tie the knot with modern ways, and the binary of "love vs arranged" gives way to "a manpasand ki shaadi," the game-changer in India's matrimonial playbook. From Rajshri Productions' traditional flourish to COLORS' iconic legacy, this wedding saga of the year is about Aarohi, an a marathi mulgi and Abhishek, a masala mogul's heir discovering a new kind of shaadi that pleases one and all. Here are five reasons why this must-watch 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' is a rishta you can't refuse!

1. Love or arranged marriage? Nah. It's manpasand!

For decades, we've watched stories swing between pyaar and parampara: love marriages that rebel or arranged marriages that surrender. But Manpasand Ki Shaadi introduces a third choice: a shaadi rooted in pasand, mutual respect, clear communication, consent and the blessings of loved ones. It's not about running away or giving in. It's about finding a way to choose, and be chosen - with the family being present and not just in the background.

2. Jab engineer met masala heir

The protagonists of this show redefine the Sooraj Barjatya's brand of old-world romance. Aarohi Shinde is a brilliant engineer from Indore, raised in a family where women run cowsheds and conversations with equal grit. She's the new-age Rajshri heroine, who's principled, articulate, and knows what she wants in her future husband. And then there's Abhishek Choudhary, heir to a masala empire, born into privilege, but emotionally fluent in ways Indian masculinity rarely permits. When their paths cross, it's not instant sparks; it's slow-brewed respect, conflict, and realisation. Together, they're not fighting for love, they're learning to marry right by unlearning everything they've inherited.

3. The Rajshri touch reloaded

From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Hum Saath Saath Hain, Rajshri has defined the Indian family drama for generations. But Manpasand Ki Shaadi takes that legacy ahead with new touches. Yes, there are rituals, banter, singing aunties, gatherings and meddling cousins. But woven into the chaos is a powerful commentary on how families are changing. This is Rajshri 2.0, where family is still sacred, but so is a girl's voice. Where elders still matter, but so do their children's choices.

4. The Rishta revolution

Set in Indore, the show reflects a social climate that's shifting. Sons are learning to pause before assuming. Daughters are learning to assert without apology. And parents are learning that love means walking beside their children, not in front of them. This is a wedding saga where culture isn't cancelled, it's curated. A shaadi where family is the plot and the punchline. A story that asks: can we honour our old ways without inheriting their blind spots?

5. Wedding drama with a twist!

Sure, Manpasand Ki Shaadi brings the big wedding energy with palatial sets, marigold mandaps, and musical masti. Expect dance numbers that light up the screen and drama that spills over the plot. But beneath the extravagance is a tender truth: this is a show about choosing love without losing self and the blessings of loved ones. About inviting your family into your freedom, not keeping them away from it. It's as real as it is rosy, as modern as it is rooted - a saga of choice, wrapped in the timeless glitter of tradition.

Watch 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' from 11th August, Mon to Fri at 10 PM, only on COLORS!