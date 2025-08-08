Manpasand Ki Shaadi Full Cast, Actors Real Name: Who Is Esha Suryawanshi? Meet Colors TV's New Heroine

Manpasand Ki Shaadi Full Cast: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a drama-packed serial that is loaded with entertainment and revolves around the concept of marriage. Today's generation prefers choosing their life partner over relying on their parents' choices. What if I tell you there is a third option available, if you are not keen on either an arranged marriage or a love marriage?

MANPASAND KI SHAADI LAUNCH DATE, FIRST EPISODE TIMINGS

Colors channel has officially launched its new show, where it promises to take the audience on a roller coaster ride. Titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi, the show will focus on choosing a life partner with family by your side. The show will hit the airwaves from next month on the leading Hindi GEC.

Manpasand Ki Shaadi will replace Mannat at the 10:30pm slot from August 11 on Colors channel. Mannat starring Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan will shift to the 7:30pm slot, pushing Parineeti to the 10:30pm slot for a while.

WHO IS ESHA SURYAWANSHI? MEET MANPASAND KI SHAADI FULL CAST, LEADS

Colors TV presented its newest heroine at a grand launch event in Mumbai on Friday (August 8). Esha Suryawanshi is the latest addition to the Colors' family, where she will be seen playing the role of Aarohi Shinde.

Esha said that she grew up imagining herself in projects backed by Rajshri. She called her debut a 'big honour'. "I'm proud that my character Aarohi takes that tradition of being a role model forward. And yet like so many Indian girls, she lives in that delicate dance between 'log kya kahenge' and 'dil ki suno'," Esha said in a statement released by Colors TV's team and quoted as saying by IANS.

The actress said that the show will shed light on the concept of 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi', sparking conversations where people discuss the third viable option for marriage.

Wondering who is playing the male lead in Manpasand Ki Shaadi? The lead role of Abhishek Dewan will be played by actor Akshun Mahajan. He will be seen romancing Esha in the much-awaited serial.