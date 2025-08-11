Manpasand Ki Shaadi Full Cast: Who Is Akshun Mahajan? Meet LEAD Of Colors TV's Show
Manpasand Ki Shaadi cast, today episode timing: It's the season of new launches on Indian television. From Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, shows are being introduced to spice up the viewership. While Star Plus launched KSBKBT season 2, Sony TV added Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC season 17) to its weekday primetime line-up.
ZEE TV launched Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, while Sony SAB is gearing up for the premiere of Sumbul Touqeer-starrer Itti Si Khushi later this month. Colors TV has also made several programming changes following the release of Manpasand Ki Shaadi.
"Parineeti will soon go off air due to low ratings while Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki will be shifted to the 7:30pm slot. Manpasand Ki Shaadi is the biggest launch on Colors ahead of Bigg Boss season 19. Colors channel is ready to take things a notch higher with a new concept. The Hindi GEC is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience and perform well in a slot dominated by Anupamaa and Vasudha on rival channels," a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.
WHO IS AKSHUN MAHAJAN? MEET MANPASAND KI SHAADI LEADS
Akshun is playing the lead role of Abhishek in the new daily soap. He penned a heartfelt note before the premiere of first episode.
"It
takes
an
army
to
mount
a
project.
So,
here's
to
the
legion
of
Manpasand
Ki
Shaadi's
superheroes.
From
the
technicians
to
actors
(Shinde
&
Dewan
Family)
associated
with
the
show.
We
hit
the
screens
tomorrow
but
before
that
I
wanted
to
express
my
gratitude
towards
the
TEAM:
First
&
Foremost,
#SoorajBarjatya
ji
(The
Man,
The
Myth,
The
Legend)
for
envisioning
such
a
wonderful
concept
with
his
unmatchable
mystical
creativity.
•Rakhi for remembering me and eventually presenting me with the opportunity to audition.
•Vishesh ji for supporting me post my audition tape.
•AvinashKore ji for manifesting it for me by saying "Mujhe Lagta hai, Tera Ho Gaya" as it fueled the undying flame of faith within me (sic)," the post read.
Manpasand Ki Shaadi will air from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colors TV.