Manpasand Ki Shaadi Full Cast: Who Is Akshun Mahajan? Meet LEAD Of Colors TV's Show

Manpasand Ki Shaadi cast, today episode timing: It's the season of new launches on Indian television. From Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, shows are being introduced to spice up the viewership. While Star Plus launched KSBKBT season 2, Sony TV added Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (KBC season 17) to its weekday primetime line-up.

ZEE TV launched Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, while Sony SAB is gearing up for the premiere of Sumbul Touqeer-starrer Itti Si Khushi later this month. Colors TV has also made several programming changes following the release of Manpasand Ki Shaadi.

"Parineeti will soon go off air due to low ratings while Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki will be shifted to the 7:30pm slot. Manpasand Ki Shaadi is the biggest launch on Colors ahead of Bigg Boss season 19. Colors channel is ready to take things a notch higher with a new concept. The Hindi GEC is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience and perform well in a slot dominated by Anupamaa and Vasudha on rival channels," a source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WHO IS AKSHUN MAHAJAN? MEET MANPASAND KI SHAADI LEADS

Akshun is playing the lead role of Abhishek in the new daily soap. He penned a heartfelt note before the premiere of first episode.

"It takes an army to mount a project. So, here's to the legion of Manpasand Ki Shaadi's superheroes. From the technicians to actors (Shinde & Dewan Family) associated with the show. We hit the screens tomorrow but before that I wanted to express my gratitude towards the TEAM: First & Foremost, #SoorajBarjatya ji (The Man, The Myth, The Legend) for envisioning such a wonderful concept with his unmatchable mystical creativity.

•Rakhi for remembering me and eventually presenting me with the opportunity to audition.

•Vishesh ji for supporting me post my audition tape.

•AvinashKore ji for manifesting it for me by saying "Mujhe Lagta hai, Tera Ho Gaya" as it fueled the undying flame of faith within me (sic)," the post read.

Manpasand Ki Shaadi will air from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colors TV.