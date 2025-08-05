Meena Mir Joins Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani: I’ve Always Loved Rajasthani Outfits, And Now I Get To Wear

There's something magical about stepping into a world rooted in tradition-and actress Meena Mir is all set to experience just that as she joins the cast of Sun Neo's upcoming show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani. Known for her powerful screen presence, Meena will be seen playing the pivotal role of Gayatri Devi, a woman who stands tall as the pillar of her family, embodying grace, strength, and unwavering values.

While speaking about her character, Meena Mir says, "I'm really excited to play this role because it's so different in terms of how the character looks and her story. My character, Gayatri Devi, represents tradition and grace. For her, nothing is more important than her family's honour. Her love for her son, Kundan, is pure and unconditional-built on deep understanding and silent sacrifices. To bring this character alive on screen, I've been working hard on some aspects, especially to get the Rajasthani accent right and portray her strong, Authoritative behavior."

She further added, "What makes it even more special is how beautifully Raghuvir Shekhawat sir, our writer and producer, has written this show-every character has their own unique story. I've always loved Rajasthani outfits, and now I get to wear them every single day on set, and it's such a fun experience it Feels Like Dressing Up in Royalty. I'm sure this show is going to touch many hearts and become a favorite for everyone."

Rooted in tradition and driven by raw emotion, Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani follows the journey of a fearless woman who dares to defy age-old customs to carve her path. Watch this powerful story unfold soon, airing exclusively on Sun Neo from 12th August, every night at 9:00 PM.