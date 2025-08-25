Meet The Contestants Of Bigg Boss 19: A Season of Democracy, Drama, And Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 has officially kickstarted with a grand premiere, setting the stage for a season of drama, strategy, and entertainment like never before. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM IST and airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST, the season unfolds under the theme of "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," introducing a democratic twist inside the house. This year, the Bigg Boss house becomes a parliament where power is shaped by choices, alliances, and strategies. Every debate, vote, and decision will matter as the housemates compete not just for survival but for influence and leadership. As the battle begins, the spotlight now shifts to a fresh slate of contestants ready to lock horns in this political playground. Here's the complete list of housemates stepping inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

1. Gaurav Khanna

One of Indian television's most loved actors, Gaurav Khanna has charmed audiences with memorable roles across shows, most notably as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. With a career spanning over a decade, he has showcased remarkable versatility on screen and recently impressed fans by winning Celebrity MasterChef India. Known for his calm demeanor and sharp wit, Gaurav steps into the Bigg Boss house with a perfect mix of popularity, maturity, and competitive spirit.

2. Amaal Malik

Singer, composer, and music director, Amaal Malik represents the powerhouse Malik musical family. Having delivered numerous chart-topping hits in Bollywood, Amaal's soulful compositions and dynamic voice have made him a favorite among music lovers. He is also admired for his candid personality and openness about life's challenges, promising to bring both creativity and authenticity to his journey in the house.

3. Kunickaa Sadanand

A familiar face to Hindi cinema and television audiences, Kunickaa Sadanand has acted in iconic films such as Beta and Gumraah and continues to be admired for her impactful screen presence. Beyond her career as an actress, she is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and social activist, adding depth to her public persona. Strong-willed and articulate, Kunickaa is set to bring a wealth of experience and perspective to the Bigg Boss house.

4. Nehal Chudasama

Crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2018, Nehal Chudasama represented India on the Miss Universe stage and has since built a successful career as a model, fitness consultant, and host. Her focus on health and discipline, combined with her glamorous personality, positions her as a strong and confident presence in the competition.

5. Tanya Mittal

An entrepreneur, influencer, and international pageant winner, Tanya Mittal was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018. Hailing from Gwalior, she has carved a space for herself as a successful young businesswoman while also commanding a strong social media following. Tanya brings intelligence, poise, and ambition to the house, embodying the voice of India's young achievers.

6. Baseer Ali

A popular reality TV face, Baseer Ali rose to fame with his victory in Splitsvilla 10 and went on to shine in shows like Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2. Known for his competitive streak, fitness-driven lifestyle, and magnetic personality, Baseer later ventured into acting with television projects such as Kundali Bhagya. His proven track record in high-pressure environments makes him one to watch this season.

7. Ashnoor Kaur

A household name since childhood, Ashnoor Kaur began her acting journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and went on to win hearts with roles in Patiala Babes and several other acclaimed shows. From a child star to a young leading actress, her growth has been admired by fans nationwide. Entering Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor brings youthful energy, charm, and a strong connection with audiences across age groups.

8. Pranit More

RJ, comedian, and entertainer, Pranit More is well known in the Marathi entertainment space for his humor and engaging performances. His work as a stand-up comedian has earned him recognition for sharp wit and quick comebacks, making him a natural entertainer. His presence in the house ensures both laughter and unpredictability.

9. Zeeshan Quadri

Actor, writer, and filmmaker Zeeshan Quadri is best remembered for his iconic role in Gangs of Wasseypur. With strong roots in storytelling and a creative edge, he has also written and directed projects that underline his talent behind the camera. Zeeshan's blend of street-smart attitude and cinematic flair is expected to add a unique layer of intensity to the house.

10. Neelam Giri

One of the most popular faces of Bhojpuri cinema, Neelam Giri enjoys a massive fan following in the regional entertainment industry. Known for her expressive performances in hit Bhojpuri films and songs, she represents regional stardom on a national stage. Her dynamic personality and strong connect with grassroots audiences make her an exciting addition to Bigg Boss 19.

11. Abhishek Bajaj

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has impressed audiences across television and Bollywood, with performances ranging from TV dramas to films like Student of the Year 2 and Babli Bouncer. A Delhi boy who made his way into the industry with determination and talent, Abhishek now brings his energy, screen charisma, and competitive spirit to the Bigg Boss house.

12. Awez Darbar

Choreographer, dancer, and content creator, Awez Darbar is one of India's most followed digital sensations. His creative dance videos and choreography have earned him immense popularity online, while his entrepreneurial ventures add to his multifaceted persona. With a strong fan base and a natural flair for performance, Awez is poised to be one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

13. Nagma Mirajkar

Social media influencer, performer, and digital creator, Nagma Mirajkar is admired for her relatable content and striking personality. With a background in fashion and lifestyle, she has built a loyal audience across platforms. Known for her bold and expressive nature, Nagma is expected to bring both glamour and emotional depth into the game.

14. Natalia Janoszek

Polish actor, model, and international performer, Natalia Janoszek has established herself in both Indian and global entertainment. She has appeared in Bollywood projects and international films, blending cultures and audiences through her work. With her international appeal and strong individuality, Natalia adds global flair to this season of Bigg Boss.

15. Farhana Bhatt

Actor and content creator, Farhana Bhatt has steadily built her name in the digital entertainment space with engaging performances and relatable sketches. With her rising popularity and a knack for connecting with youth audiences, Farhana enters the Bigg Boss house as a fresh and vibrant personality ready to make her mark.

16. Mridul Tiwari

Better known by his digital moniker The MriDul, Mridul Tiwari is one of India's most loved sketch-comedy creators on YouTube. With millions of followers, his humorous take on everyday situations resonates strongly with young audiences. Entering Bigg Boss through Fans Ka Faisla voting, Mridul brings relatability, sharp humor, and a massive digital influence into the competition.

Don't miss the drama! Tune in to Bigg Boss 19 every night at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on COLORS.