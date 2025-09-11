Mohak Matkar Dons The Attire Of Ganpati Bappa In Saru For A Festive Twist

Zee TV's Saru is ready to blend devotion with drama as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come alive on screen. In a unique twist, Saru (Mohak Matkar) takes on the form of Ganpati Bappa to coax a confession from Anika (Anushka Merchande), after she destroys the mooshak raja, and the blame falls on Saru. The sequence promises a mix of festive grandeur and gripping drama.

Preparing for this transformation was a complex and elaborate process. Mohak worked closely with the costume team to perfect the Ganpati attire, complete with the traditional crown, vibrant dhoti, and jewellery. Every detail, from her hand gestures to the way she carried herself, was carefully crafted to bring authenticity and charm to the scene. Countless hours of rehearsal and preparation went into perfecting every movement and expression, ensuring the portrayal felt both powerful and heartfelt.

Mohak Matkar said, "Stepping into Ganpati Bappa's avatar was a fascinating experience. Seeing the complete look for the first time, I felt a deep connection to the character. The preparation allowed me to focus on every detail and truly embody the essence of Ganpati Bappa. It was both a creative and immersive experience. Ganesh Chaturthi is really special to me, and I always bring Ganpati home to celebrate with my family. That personal connection made this sequence even more meaningful. Rehearsing the pivotal scene with Anushka was definitely rewarding, as we captured the perfect balance of authority and warmth for the sequence. I hope viewers enjoy the festive spirit and dramatic twist as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life."

As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration unfolds, unexpected revelations in the Bajaj household are set to keep viewers hooked. Will Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Saru's relationship stay the same as he witnesses the changes in Saru?

