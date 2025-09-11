Mohit Malik Steps Into The Divine Role Of Lord Shiva In Sony SAB’s Epic Ganesh Kartikey

Sony SAB, known for bringing impactful stories that resonate with audiences across generations, is all set to present one of Indian television's biggest epics with its upcoming mythological saga, Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey. A grand spectacle, the show will delve into the extraordinary journey of the most powerful divine family of Gods, the untold story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's sons Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikey. At its heart, the show captures the wisdom of the parents, the journeys of two brothers, and the emotions of a family whose struggles mirror those within every home.

Adding to the grandeur, acclaimed actor Mohit Malik will be seen essaying the revered role of Lord Shiva. While audiences have long worshipped him as the transformer in the cosmic cycle, Ganesh Kartikey will also reveal a more intimate side, Lord Shiva as a father and husband, balancing his divine duties with the complexities of family. As a parent, he emerges as both a guide and a silent observer, witnessing how his sons embrace responsibility, love, and belonging.

Speaking about essaying Lord Shiva, Mohit Malik shared, "It is an absolute honour to essay the role of Lord Shiva in Ganesh Kartikey. Shiva is a deity who is worshipped for his strength and compassion, but what excites me about this role is how the show presents him not just as a God, but as a father, a husband, and a guide. This show celebrates the idea that family is the foundation of every journey, even for the Gods, and I feel blessed to bring this layered portrayal to life for audiences."

With spectacular visuals, timeless storytelling, and powerful performances, Ganesh Kartikey promises to captivate viewers across generations.

Tune in to watch Ganesh Kartikey coming soon on Sony SAB