Monika Khanna On Her Rajasthani Look In Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani: My Personal Favorites Are The...

On-screen, every character tells a story not just through their actions but also through their look. Monika Khanna, who plays Ramkudi in Sun Neo's Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, has been capturing the audience's attention with her vibrant Rajasthani attire and intricate style. From the layers of her outfit to the smallest details, every element reflects her character's personality and adds depth to Ramkudi's journey.

While speaking about her look, she shares, "I'm really happy that our show and my character Ramkudi are getting so much love from the audience, especially for her Rajasthani look. On screen, I get to present it, but all the credit truly goes to my designer, stylist, and makeup artist. Their hard work often goes unnoticed, so I really want to thank and appreciate them for making Ramkudi look so special. I feel proud to carry their effort through my character."

Further, she added, "I'm really enjoying wearing this Rajasthani outfit. This is actually the first time I'm wearing an outfit with so many layers for a show. Out of the whole look, my personal favorites are the nose ring and the tattoo. I believe tattoos hold deep meaning because they define a person in many ways. Similarly, Ramkudi's tattoos reflect who she is and speak volumes about her character."

Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani tells the story of Ghevar, a spirited village girl from Rajasthan, whose life changes when fate brings a newborn into her family, linking two very different worlds. As love, sacrifice, and hidden truths unfold, Ghevar's journey becomes one of courage and determination to protect what she treasures most.

