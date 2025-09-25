Mrs World Television Premiere Date & Time: Here's When & Where To Watch The Sanya Malhotra's Film?

Shaadi ke baad sirf zindagi nahi badalti, nayi kahaani bhi likhi jaati hai! Produced by Jio Studios & Baweja studios and directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs. won hearts with its powerful story and is all set for its World Television Premiere on 28th September at 12 PM only on &pictures. Starring the phenomenal Sanya Malhotra in a role that redefines strength and individuality, along with Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, this film is a must-watch for all families as it takes you through a thought-provoking yet deeply emotional journey of a woman who learns to reclaim her identity and rewrite the rules of her life.

Women give their whole life to build a family, to build a home, but do not always get the acknowledgement, the appreciation and most importantly the respect which they deserve. This film is one story of one such lady, Richa (Sanya Malhotra), a newly married woman who moves into her husband's family home and quickly finds herself trapped in the unrelenting cycle of household duties and societal expectations. What begins as a story of adjustment soon transforms into a powerful narrative of resistance, identity, and the courage to reclaim one's life. With its layered storytelling and strong performances, the film leaves a lasting impact while sparking conversations around equality and choice.

Sanya Malhotra, who plays the protagonist Richa, shared, "Mrs. is not just a film for me, it's an experience that changed the way I look at the everyday lives of women around us. Richa's journey made me confront questions of identity, choice, and courage in the most intimate way. She represents countless women whose voices often go unheard, and bringing her story to life was both challenging and deeply rewarding. I hope viewers continue to find their own reflections in Richa's journey and give her the same love that they've already showered on the film. I'm so glad that through its premiere on &Pictures on 28th September, her story will now travel through spaces, across the country and hopefully spark conversations that matter."

Playing the lead role alongside Sanya, Nishant Dahiya, said, "What drew me to Mrs. was its honesty; it doesn't shy away from showing how traditions, even when well-intentioned, can weigh heavily on individuals. My character represents a system that many of us don't question enough, and being part of this film made me reflect deeply. I hope viewers engage with it not just as a film, but as a conversation starter about roles, choices, and respect within families. I am excited and eager to see audience reactions to the world television premiere of the film only on &pictures."

Arati Kadav, the director, adds, "Mrs. is very close to my heart because it shines a light on the reality of women within our households. In the film, Richa's journey is portrayed with innocence, beauty, and soul by Sanya Malhotra, who truly breathes life into her character. At its core, the film reminds us that a woman's identity is defined not only by the roles she plays for others but also by the choices she makes for herself. I am deeply grateful to the audiences who have embraced this film and shown it so much love, and for the recognition it has received this awards season; it reassures me that stories like Mrs. matter. I feel honoured that Mrs. will now reach living rooms across the country with its World Television Premiere on &pictures, and I hope it sparks meaningful conversations within families."

Catch the World Television Premiere of Mrs. on 28th September 2025 at 12 PM, only on &pictures.