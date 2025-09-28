“Mujhe Tanya Ka Game Pasand Aa Raha Hai,” Says Ex-Bigg Boss Star Abhishek Malhan About Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is fast becoming the audience's favorite with her smart and graceful gameplay. Adding to her growing appreciation, ex-Bigg Boss star Abhishek Malhan recently said, "Mujhe Tanya Ka Game Pasand Aa Raha hai."His statement has caught everyone's attention because Abhishek himself is known for his strong game in the Bigg Boss house, and his praise shows that Tanya is truly leaving a mark this season.

Fans feel Abhishek's words are very true, as Tanya has been playing with clarity, confidence, and dignity. Without depending on group politics, she has built her own strong identity in the show. Many believe that her individuality and balanced approach make her one of the most respected contestants in Bigg Boss 19.

Beyond her game, Tanya is also being loved for her fashion sense. Each outfit she wears inside the house is admired by fans, turning her into a style icon for this season. Social media is constantly buzzing with her looks, proving she is not only a strong player but also a fashion inspiration.

Her fans are also influenced by her real-life personality. Tanya is known for her social work and kind-hearted nature outside the show, and viewers admire how those values reflect in her journey inside the house. She combines glamour with goodness, which makes her even more relatable.

At the same time, Tanya has established herself as one of the biggest entertainers of the season. From shining in tasks to keeping the atmosphere cheerful, she ensures that viewers remain hooked. With her smart game, stylish presence, and the big support from ex-contestant Abhishek Malhan, Tanya Mittal is truly proving to be one of the brightest stars of Bigg Boss 19.