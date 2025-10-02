Munawar Faruqui Murder Plot Busted; Delhi Police Arrests Two Shooters From Goldy Brar Gang

Two suspects linked to the Rohit Godara gang were apprehended in a shootout while allegedly planning to target comedian Munawar Faruqi. Police investigations reveal ongoing threats to high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry.

Two individuals linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang were apprehended after a shootout on Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road. They were allegedly tasked with targeting comedian Munawar Faruqi and other high-profile figures. The suspects, Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, were intercepted by the Special Cell's Counter Intelligence Unit based on specific intelligence.

Targeted Killings and Reconnaissance

The accused reportedly planned targeted killings in Delhi-NCR and conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru to monitor Faruqi's movements. Police revealed that they had been receiving instructions from Rohit Godara, a gangster based abroad, associated with Canada-based Goldy Brar and absconding criminal Virender Charan.

When police attempted to stop them, the suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting officers to retaliate. Both were shot in the legs during the exchange of gunfire but were eventually subdued. They were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their motorcycle and firearms were confiscated.

Expanding Influence in Celebrity Spaces

A police officer stated, "The syndicate has been attempting to expand its influence in celebrity spaces, and Faruqi was among its long-standing targets. The gang had earlier plotted attacks on other celebrities, including the recent firing incident outside actress Disha Patani's Bareilly residence." This highlights the gang's ongoing attempts to target high-profile individuals.

Rahul is wanted for a triple murder case in Yamunanagar, Haryana, dating back to December 2024. Preliminary interrogation suggests his involvement as one of the unidentified assailants. He was also previously arrested this year under the Arms Act in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he was sent for a similar hit job.

Pending Cases and Investigation

Sahil faces multiple financial misconduct cases pending in courts in Bhiwani and Sirsa. Their plan to target a prominent social media influencer in Mumbai and Bengaluru failed due to communication issues with handlers abroad. Consequently, they were redirected to Delhi for their mission.

An investigation is ongoing to identify other syndicate members and their intended targets. Faruqi, who won 'Bigg Boss' in 2024 and boasts over 14 million Instagram followers, has recently been under threat from various gangs. Police continue efforts to uncover further details about these criminal activities.