Munawar On Success Of Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga: Families Welcomed This Panga & Panga Maker In Homes

Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga blends humour and emotion as celebrity couples face fun challenges. The show resonates with audiences by reflecting real-life marriage dynamics, offering laughter and relatability.



COLORS' show 'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga’ has captivated audiences by diving into the heart of marriage, or "shaadi." This programme combines humour, emotion, and lively challenges to explore the realities of relationships. It moves beyond idealised couple goals to reveal the delightful chaos that keeps love alive. The show's unique approach has struck a chord with viewers, offering laughter and relatability in an age of curated perfection.

Seven well-known celebrity couples participate in entertaining and unpredictable challenges. These include Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri. They open their hearts and homes to the nation while competing against each other.

Celebrity Couples Compete

The show is hosted by Bollywood favourite Sonali Bendre and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Their combined wit adds humour and excitement to the proceedings. The blend of comedy, competition, celebrity openness, and emotional depth has resonated with families across India. The banter, tasks, and guest appearances have quickly become audience favourites.

Munawar Faruqui expressed his delight at co-hosting with Sonali Bendre. He said fans often tell him how much they enjoy watching the couples tackle challenges together. "They see their own relationships reflected in those moments," he noted. The show's reception indicates that families across India have embraced this unique concept.

Audience Connection

Rubina Dilaik shared her gratitude for the audience's love towards her and Abhinav Shukla. She believes viewers enjoy living vicariously through their fun moments on the show. "It's been such a joy getting to know the other couples," she remarked. The honesty portrayed in these relationships has made the experience special for them.

The show is presented by Nivea Body Milk and co-powered by Sugar Free Green, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Pour Home Air Fresheners, Envy Perfumes, L'Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure, and Amazon Great Indian Festival. Special partners include Colgate and HDFC Life. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM on COLORS.

This programme celebrates various aspects of marriage through its engaging format. By showcasing real-life dynamics between couples, it offers a refreshing take on relationships that resonates with many viewers across India.