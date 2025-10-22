“My Kind Of Diwali Is Early Workouts, Home Lights, And Happy Hearts,” Says Akanksha Puri

While most people stay up late during Diwali, Akanksha Puri prefers to start her celebrations early, with a sunrise workout. The actress says her version of Diwali is rooted in simplicity, positivity, and family time.

"I love the energy of mornings. My Diwali starts with an early workout, a peaceful prayer, and decorating my home with lights," says Akanksha. "It's not about doing something grand, it's about feeling grateful and connected."

For Akanksha, Diwali is less about noise and more about peace. She enjoys making homemade sweets, lighting diyas, and spending quality time with her loved ones. Akanksha also highlights the importance of spreading kindness during the festival of lights. "Festivals are meant to make others smile too. I love gifting thoughtfully and supporting local artisans," she adds.

Her social media is already buzzing with glimpses of her eco-friendly Diwali décor and her trademark glowing smile, proof that happiness really does come from the heart.