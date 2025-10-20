Naagin 6 Fame Simba Nagpal Lights Up Diwali With A Green Message

This Diwali, Simba Nagpal chose to celebrate not with noise, but with purpose. The actor partnered with the Bhamla Foundation for an inspiring Diwali event centered around waste collection and eco-friendly festivities.

Simba joined the foundation's volunteers to encourage people to celebrate the festival of lights while taking care of the planet. He spent time with children, shared smiles, and distributed eco-friendly jute bags as part of the awareness drive.

Taking to his social media, Simba shared a heartfelt note: "Please burst eco-friendly firecrackers and dispose of waste responsibly. Let's protect and cherish God's creation- our home, our environment." His message touched many hearts and became a reminder of the importance of sustainability.

The waste collection drive encouraged citizens to collect and properly dispose of plastic and non-recyclable waste to ensure a cleaner community post-Diwali. Simba's presence added warmth and inspiration, motivating everyone to do their bit for nature.

The Bhamla Foundation, known for its ongoing environmental efforts, appreciated Simba's support in amplifying their cause during one of the most celebrated festivals of the year.

As diyas light up homes across the country, Simba Nagpal's Diwali initiative shines as a beacon of thoughtful celebration- one that blends festivity with responsibility.

Through this gesture, the actor reminds everyone that the truest glow of Diwali comes not just from lights, but from kindness, awareness, and care for the Earth.