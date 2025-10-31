Naagin 7 Cast In Bigg Boss 19: When Will Priyanka Choudhary-Namik Paul Reveal Their First Look?

Naagin 7 cast on Bigg Boss 19 WKV episode: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as the first look of Naagin season 7 will be unveiled on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 19. Yes, you read that right!

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar promises an exciting lineup of celebrity appearances. Shehnaaz Gill will grace the show to promote her forthcoming Punjabi film, "Ikk Kudi." This visit is highly anticipated by fans eager to see her on the popular reality show.

Adding to the musical excitement, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar are set to appear on the show. They will be promoting their latest track, "Coca-Cola 2," which has already started creating a buzz among music enthusiasts. Their presence is expected to bring a lively atmosphere to the episode.

Naagin 7 Cast Revealed On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Naagin 7's first look will be revealed during the BB 19 weekend ka vaar episode on November 2, 2025. The channel and the production house have remained tight-lipped about the cast and launch date, but the cat is finally out of the bag. Naagin season 7 will have a grand launch along with Laughter Chefs season 3, strengthening Colors TV's weekend slot."

The star cast of Naagin 7, including Priyanka Chahar, Eisha Singh, and Namik Paul, will also make an appearance on Bigg Boss season 19 WKV episode. Fans are looking forward to seeing their first look in the much-awaited series. The trio's presence is sure to add a touch of drama and intrigue to the evening.

This episode of Bigg Boss 19 is packed with entertainment from various genres. With Shehnaaz Gill's movie promotion and the Kakkar siblings' musical performance, viewers can expect a dynamic mix of cinema and music. The addition of Naagin 7 stars further enriches the show's appeal.

Overall, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode offers something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of films, music, or television dramas, there's plenty to enjoy.