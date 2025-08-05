Naagin 7 Cast, Launch Date: Vivian Dsena To Romance Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? EXCLUSIVE Update

Naagin 7 cast, launch date: The biggest supernatural drama on Indian television is all set to return with a new season. It has been two years since Naagin 6 ended on Colors TV, making the viewers wait for a fresh installment. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Naagin season 7 ever since Ekta Kapoor confirmed that the franchise would make a comeback to the small screens.

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 entertained the audience on weekends, keeping them engaged throughout the Saturday and Sunday 8-9 pm slot. Despite a change in star cast and multiple leaps, the show continued to perform well for Colors TV.

"Colors TV and Balaji Telefilms' creative teams are working around the clock to churn out the best script for Naagin 7. The new season will have a blockbuster twist that will surprise the viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats. Considering the buzz surrounding the show, the makers want to deliver the best product possible. The channel and the production house are planning to launch Naagin 7 during the festive season to celebrate ten years of Naagin franchise," a reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor.