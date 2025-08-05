Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Naagin 7 Cast, Launch Date: Vivian Dsena To Romance Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? EXCLUSIVE Update

By
naagin 7 vivian dsena priyanka chahar choudhary

Naagin 7 cast, launch date: The biggest supernatural drama on Indian television is all set to return with a new season. It has been two years since Naagin 6 ended on Colors TV, making the viewers wait for a fresh installment. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Naagin season 7 ever since Ekta Kapoor confirmed that the franchise would make a comeback to the small screens.

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 entertained the audience on weekends, keeping them engaged throughout the Saturday and Sunday 8-9 pm slot. Despite a change in star cast and multiple leaps, the show continued to perform well for Colors TV.

"Colors TV and Balaji Telefilms' creative teams are working around the clock to churn out the best script for Naagin 7. The new season will have a blockbuster twist that will surprise the viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats. Considering the buzz surrounding the show, the makers want to deliver the best product possible. The channel and the production house are planning to launch Naagin 7 during the festive season to celebrate ten years of Naagin franchise," a reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X