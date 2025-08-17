Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl ‘Rumi’; Proud Dad Shares Her First Pic With Heartfelt Message

Nakuul Mehta's Daughter's Name & Meaning

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh Welcome Baby Girl: Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Disha Parmar, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the handsome hunk is now a proud daddy of a baby girl. Yes! Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta, who already have a son Sufi together, have embraced parenthood once again. The proud daddy shared the big news on social media this morning and the new parents and the little princess have been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans ever since.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nakuul shared the big news that his son Sufi is now a big brother. The first pic of the post featured little Sufi holding his newborn sister in his lap. To note, Nakuul and Jankee's Daughter was born on August 15. In the caption, Nakuul even dropped hints about the little princess' name and wrote, "She's here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete".

To note, Rumi in Japanese means 'beauty' or 'a great beauty, both inside and out'. It also means 'lapis lazuli' which is a vibrant blue semi-precious stone.

Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh's Daughter First Pic

Nakuul also shared a beautiful first pic of his little princess. In the pic, the new daddy was seen watching over the little baby as she slept peacefully in a cot.

Meanwhile, taking to the comment section, Gautam Rode sent wishes to the family and wrote, "Bahut bahut Mubarak" along with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Nakuul's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Amit Singh Thakur wrote, "Congratulations to both you n Sufi. God bless to Rumi. Love n Hugs". Bharti Singh also took to the comment section and wrote, "congratulations yahooooo rumiiiiiii welcome".