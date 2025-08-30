National Sports Day: Karan Veer Mehra Calls Football ‘Therapeutic’ as He Celebrates, Says Everyone Should....

Actor Karan Veer Mehra marked National Sports Day by opening up about his love for sports, especially football. For him, playing sports is more than just a way to stay fit - it's a therapeutic escape from daily stress. "Football has always been my happy place," Karan shared. "Whenever I'm on the field, all worries just fade away. It's my way to recharge, focus, and just feel alive."

He believes that sports teach important life lessons, from teamwork and discipline to handling pressure gracefully. "Everyone should find a sport they enjoy," he added. "It doesn't matter if you're winning or losing - it's about having fun, staying active, and keeping your mind and body healthy."

Celebrating the spirit of the day, Karan encouraged fans to embrace physical activity in any form, reminding everyone that even a casual game or a morning jog can work wonders for the mind and soul.