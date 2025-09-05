Neeharika Roy To Shubhangi Atre: &TV Actors Remember Their Gurus On Teachers Day

Teachers often leave a lasting impact on their students' lives, shaping not just their careers but also their values and outlook on life. Many actors fondly recall the mentors who motivated them, nurtured their talent, and guided them through challenges. On this Teacher's Day, &TV artists look back with gratitude at the teachers who had a profound influence on their journey and continue to inspire them even today. These include Neeharika Roy (Savi, Gharwali Pedwali), Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabhi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) . Neeharika Roy , aka Savi from the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali , shares, "For me, my biggest teacher has always been my mother. She has guided me through every step of life, teaching me patience, humility, and the courage to follow my dreams. She has played the role of both a parent and a mentor. I remember when I was given the challenge of playing a mother on screen, many people wondered if I could pull it off at my age. But I saw it as a challenge, an opportunity to improve my acting skills. Playing mother on screen has also deepened my respect for my own mother in countless ways. Her strength, love, and sacrifices inspire me every day. Whenever I face challenges, I remember her words that hard work and sincerity always find their way. Whatever I am today, as an individual and as an actor, is because of the values she instilled in me. She is my true guru."

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan , shares, "When I think of the people who shaped my journey, my chemistry teacher, Mr. Hameed Beg, always comes to mind. He was not just a teacher of numbers and formulas; he was a teacher of discipline, precision, and passion. His classes instilled in me a sense of accuracy and dedication that I still carry with me in my craft as Happu Singh. Even today, when I focus on the smallest detail of a scene, I realize how much of it comes from the lessons he taught me years ago. Last year, I visited him as a surprise, and his happiness on seeing how far I had come was priceless. He told me he was proud that I chose the right path. That validation from a guru is something I will cherish forever." Shubhangi Atre , aka Angoori Bhabi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, "For me, my Kathak teacher in Indore was much more than a dance guru; she was a mentor who shaped my confidence and personality. Her energy and love for Kathak were infectious, and under her watchful eye, I not only learnt the art but also the grace, discipline, and positivity that came with it. She believed in me long before I believed in myself. Today, when I see my photograph displayed on the walls of her dance academy, I feel an immense sense of gratitude. It is her encouragement that gave me the strength to dream big and pursue acting with the same dedication I once gave to dance. Her influence continues to guide me every day, both as an artist and as a person."

