Not Allowed In My Religion: Aly Goni Breaks Silence On Avoiding ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ Chant In Viral Video

Actor Aly Goni recently addressed the backlash he received after attending Ganpati celebrations with Jasmine Bhasin. A video from the event, where Aly stood silently while others chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya," sparked online criticism. Aly clarified that his silence was not out of disrespect but stemmed from his religious beliefs and uncertainty about participating in such events.

Aly's Explanation on His Silence

In an interview with Filmygyan, Aly explained that he was lost in thought during the celebration and didn't intend to offend anyone. He mentioned it was his first time at a Ganpati event, and he was unsure of the appropriate actions to take. Aly expressed concern about unintentionally doing something wrong due to his unfamiliarity with the rituals.

Aly further elaborated on his religious stance, stating, "It's not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief — we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do." His comments highlight his commitment to respecting all faiths while adhering to his own beliefs.

Social Media Reactions

The viral videos led to mixed reactions online. Some criticised Aly for attending without participating actively, while others defended him. Supporters argued that his presence alone showed respect for the celebration despite not chanting due to his faith. Actress Nia Sharma also supported Aly, calling the trolling unfair and emphasising that silence should not be mistaken for disrespect.

Another clip from the event showed Aly dressed traditionally alongside Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma as they posed for photographers. When chants of "Ganpati Bappa" were met with "Morya" by the crowd, Aly remained silent again, which added fuel to the debate among netizens.

The Viral Video That Sparked Debate

The controversy began when videos from the Ganpati festivities circulated widely on social media platforms. In one particular video, Jasmine Bhasin encouraged Aly to join in the chants during the celebration. However, he chose to remain silent throughout, which drew attention and sparked discussions online.

Aly's response sheds light on how personal beliefs can sometimes clash with public expectations during cultural events. His experience highlights the importance of understanding and respecting diverse perspectives within society while maintaining one's own religious convictions.