“Not the End”—Akshun Mahajan Bids Farewell To Manpasand Ki Shaadi With Heartfelt Gratitude

Actor Akshun Mahajan has bid a heartfelt goodbye to Manpasand Ki Shaadi, wrapping up his journey as the beloved Abhishek Dewan on Colors TV. While his sudden exit stirred curiosity and speculation among fans, Akshun chose to speak openly and warmly about the decision, putting all rumours to rest. With grace and gratitude, he clarified that the move was driven purely by creative direction and character development, not controversy. His message reflects both his professionalism and deep respect for the storytelling process-reminding fans that sometimes, stepping away is part of moving the story forward.

"It was required for the character's development and was for the good of the story," Akshun said. "I as Akshun can understand their stance as I have also been in the film-making business and creative field for around six years as an assistant director. It was a privilege to be able to play the character of Abhishek Dewan under the banner of Rajshri Productions as well as Colors TV."

He continued by expressing his sincere appreciation to the production team. "I honestly am thankful that Sooraj ji believed in me and gave me a platform to showcase my craft. Colors TV has been extremely supportive during the entire shoot process. I am glad that my acting is appreciated by the people who watched it and showered me with unconditional love."

Akshun sent his warmest regards to the cast and crew of the show. The actor continued, "I wish the team of Manpasand Ki Shaadi (especially my dearest Aarohi) all the very best and all my love to Akkshith too, as a peer, I am rooting for them all. My version of Abhishek Dewan is forever going to be resting in my fantastical treasure chest. Lastly, this is not the end. I shall entertain you all soon with another character on another project. Till then, love to all." Fans don't need to be sad until then; Akshun's new journey has only just begun.