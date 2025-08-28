Noyontara Latest Episode: Buried Gold, Deadly Lies; Unmasks A Killer Within The Family

The treasure hunt is over, but the real game has only just begun. In COLORS' Noyontara, what should be a moment of triumph becomes the most devastating revelation a family could face. Noyontara (played by Shruti Bhist), gifted with the ability to hear voices from beyond, has always used her supernatural powers to protect and help those around her. But Lata (played by Narayani Shastri), the woman everyone trusts as the devoted mother of Noyontara's husband, Surjo (played by Arjun Chakrabarty), has been manipulating Noyontara's gift to further her deadly game.

From the very beginning, Lata had one obsession - the family's lost treasure. She saw Noyontara's supernatural abilities as the perfect tool to get what she wanted. Holding Surjo's life over her head, Lata forced Noyontara into the hunt, and after battling against all odds and venomous serpents, Noyontara achieves the impossible. Lata finally gets everything she ever wanted. But what she never anticipated was that this very treasure would become the instrument of her own destruction, because Noyontara has an ace up her sleeve that Lata doesn't know about. Noyontara knew that no one would believe Lata's deception without cold, hard proof. And what better proof than the buried treasure that can only be seen by the family? In front of everyone, Noyontara asks Lata to describe what she sees. That's where her web of lies unravels, because while everyone else sees gold, all she sees are writhing snakes.

In a moment of justice, Noyontara unmasks the truth that Lata has hidden for years. The mask of Surjo's loving mother slips, revealing the face of a killer, and the family is left reeling in betrayal. As Surjo struggles to process the revelation, he turns to the woman he once doubted and makes a vow that changes everything: he will give Noyontara the respect and honour she always deserved by marrying her again.

The treasure is found, the lies are exposed, and love seems to have triumphed. But in Noyontara's world, some secrets never rest, and one shadow from the past is about to strike again. Can Noyontara overcome the return of the biggest plot twist yet?

