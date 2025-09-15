Noyontara New Timings: Three Reasons Why The Show Will Keep You Hooked At Its New Time Slot

New time, same drama! Starting September 13, COLORS' supernatural saga 'Noyontara' casts its magic at 6:30 PM, an earlier slot that promises to electrify your evenings just before dinner. The mystical twists only grow darker, and the dangers are deadlier than ever before. With fresh shocks that will leave you gasping, Noyontara played by Shruti Bhist enters a new chapter of hair-raising encounters with the unknown. Raising the stakes is a love story caught in a battle against forces beyond imagination, the show is all set to shake the foundations of everything you thought you knew about your favourite ghost whisperer Noyontara on television. Here are the three reasons why you can't miss watching Noyontara airing at a new time everyday from 13th September at 6:30pm.

1. Shaoli posses a Body!

Noyontara's world is spiraling into danger as she suspects that her husband Surjo's former love, Shaoli, is no longer the woman she appears to be. She suspects that Shaoli is a spirit living in another body. With no proof to back her fear, disbelief clouds her every move. Can she convince anyone before it's too late? What will it take for her sceptical husband to believe her?

2. Surjo under a love spell?

Just when she thinks the nightmare can't get worse, Noyontara discovers Shaoli has bewitched Surjo. The man of science is now trapped under a spell that threatens to destroy his marriage and sanity. Watching Noyontara battle dark forces to reclaim her love is a different kind of a high you don't want to miss.

3. Shocking revelations.... Surjo already married to Shaoli!

The stakes skyrocket when Noyontara unearths the truth: Shaoli was a minor when she registered her marriage with Surjo. This revelation threatens to rip apart relationships and shatter lives. As she steels herself for an emotional showdown, viewers are promised a full-blown rollercoaster of drama, mystery, and supernatural suspense.

Watch out for new twists of 'Noyontara' as it moves to a new time slot starting September 13th - every day at 6:30 PM, only on COLORS!