Noyontara New Timings: When, Where To Watch Shruti Bisht Show? New Time Slot Is...

The exciting thrills of the supernatural world in COLORS' 'Noyontara' now move to a new time slot - 6:30 PM from the 13th of September. The Noyontara universe continues to hypnotise the audiences as the lead (played by Shruti Bhist) spirals into life-threatening danger. She confides in Poulomi about her chilling suspicion that Shaoli (played by Heena Parmar), who is Surjo's (played by Arjun Chakraborty) former love, is a spirit living in another body. But with no proof to back her claim, disbelief surrounds her. The nightmare only worsens when she learns Shaoli has hypnotized Surjo, until Noyontara bravely again tried to save him. Her desperate search for answers leads her to Shaoli's comatose mother, where she unearths a shocking revelation: Shaoli was a minor when she registered her marriage with Surjo. With this explosive truth in hand, Noyontara steels herself to confront Surjo, setting the stage for an emotional face-off that could turn their lives upside down.

Arjun Chakraborty shares , "With Noyontara moving to the 6:30 PM slot - that special hour when families gather before dinner, I feel the timing is just perfect for audiences to dive into our world of supernatural secrets. The journey of playing Surjo has been one of the most compelling chapters of my career. He is a doctor, but what's fascinating is how the plot makes him question himself. All the logic-defying things that are happening around him are constantly challenging his scientific worldview, his emotions, and his relationships. Portraying that delicate balance between reason and the mystical has been a joyride. And now, Surjo stands at a crossroads where love, trust, and reality collide. The story ahead is unpredictable, high on drama, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the rollercoaster that's coming their way."

Shruti Bhist says, "I'm very grateful to viewers for showering their love on Noyontara and embracing its supernatural surprises wholeheartedly. Since the premiere, the audience has seen Noyontara, the ghost-whisperer, friend, wife and daughter-in-law grow into someone who is more self-assured and no longer embarrassed by her gift. As she steps into this phase of discovering herself, the viewers, too, will be treated to fresh twists in a new time slot from 13th September onwards. Setting an exciting tone for the rest of the line-up for COLORS' viewers, Noyontara will air at 6:30 pm, unfolding one mystery after another. What excites me most is that she is finally close to revealing the truth to Surjo about Shaoli, which marks a huge turning point in the story. It is my pleasure to welcome viewers to witness Noyontara step into her most daring battle yet - where every truth uncovered could change her world forever."

Watch out for new twists of 'Noyontara' as it moves to a new time slot starting September 13th - every day at 6:30 PM, only on COLORS!