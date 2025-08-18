On The Sets Of Paan Parda Zarda, Tanvi Azmi, Mona Singh, And Tanya Maniktala Share An Unspoken Sisterhood

Actor Tanya Maniktala, who stars in the upcoming series Paan Parda Zarda, opened up about her experience working alongside some of the most powerful women in the industry, including the legendary Tanvi Azmi and the versatile Mona Singh. The series, from the acclaimed makers of Mirzapur, promises an ensemble of complex, compelling female characters that push the boundaries of storytelling.

Speaking about the unique energy on set, Tanya said, "Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been an experience like no other. There's a certain kind of unspoken women's code that exists when you're surrounded by strong, talented women - it's an energy that you can't really put into words, but you can feel it in every interaction. It's in the way we encourage one another after a take, the way we quietly support each other through challenging scenes, and the way we celebrate each other's moments of brilliance. That love, that mutual respect, creates a safe space where you can truly be your most authentic self as an actor.

Sharing the screen with Tanvi Azmi has been nothing short of inspiring - she has this incredible presence and wisdom that elevates everyone around her. Mona Singh brings an infectious energy and a sharp instinct to her craft that keeps you on your toes. Being part of this trio feels empowering in the truest sense, and I think that camaraderie will reflect on screen. Paan Parda Zarda isn't just a story we're telling - it's a collaboration born out of trust, respect, and the sheer joy of creating something meaningful together."

With Paan Parda Zarda, Tanya steps into a world where female narratives are at the forefront, continuing the legacy of strong, layered women that the makers of Mirzapur have long been celebrated for.