Pandya Store Star Rohit Chandel Shares His Diwali 2025 Plans: A Simple Celebration Filled With Love - EXCL

Diwali 2025 Exclusive: As the joyous festival of Diwali approaches, talented actor Rohit Chandel is all set to celebrate it in his signature humble and heartwarming style. Known for his charming performances and down-to-earth personality, Rohit believes that Diwali is best spent surrounded by loved ones, glowing lights, and heartfelt gratitude.

While many celebrities mark the festival with lavish parties and extravagant decorations, Rohit prefers a more personal celebration. The actor revealed that his home will be decorated with diyas, fairy lights, and flowers - creating a cosy, peaceful atmosphere filled with love and laughter.

HERE'S HOW ROHIT CHANDEL WILL CELEBRATE DIWALI

Speaking exclusively to Filmibeat about his plans, Rohit shared, "This year, I plan to keep it simple celebrating with family, close friends, and lots of lights. For me, Diwali is all about gratitude, love, and creating warm memories at home."

Rohit believes that Diwali is not just about lights and sweets but also about taking a moment to reflect and appreciate life's blessings. He emphasized that the real joy of the festival lies in spending time with the people who make life special and in spreading happiness to others.

Fans have always admired Rohit Chandel's grounded nature, and his approach to Diwali perfectly reflects that simplicity. He hopes to inspire others to celebrate the festival with the same warmth, mindfulness, and togetherness.

As Rohit Chandel gears up for Diwali 2025, his message is clear - it's not about how grand the celebration is, but how heartfelt it feels. His words beautifully capture the true essence of the festival of lights - love, gratitude, and connection.

FANS AWAIT ROHIT CHANDEL'S TV COMEBACK

On the career front, Rohit Chandel was last seen in the hit Star Plus show Pandya Store. Since then, his fans have been eagerly awaiting his TV comeback. However, the actor has been selective about his work and is looking for a character that provides him with the opportunity to do something new and interesting.