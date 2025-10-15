Pankaj Dheer aka Mahabharat's OG Karn Passes Away At 68

Pankaj Dheer Death: Renowned actor Pankaj Dheer, who is best known for playing the role of Karn in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is no more with us. According to media report, the senior actor passed away today, October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. The news was confirmed by his friend and colleague Amit Behl and it has sent down a wave of shock and grief among his family, friends and fans across the world. To note, Pankaj wasn't keeping well for a while and was undergoing medical treatment.

Pankaj Dheer Death Reason

According to media reports, Pankaj Dheer was battling with cancer for a while. Though, he had managed to beat the deadly disease once, it had relapsed lately. Reportedly, Pankaj Dheer had also undergone a major surgery for the same and his health was said to be critical off late.

Mourning Pankaj Dheer's demise, CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association) also penned a note which read as, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."

Pankaj's Mahabharat co-star Firoz Khan aka Arjun also mourned his demise and wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids Goodbye. Will miss you PD. Stay blessed".

Who Is Pankaj Dheer?

For the uninitiated, while Pankaj Dheer became a household name with his stint in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, he is also known for his roles in TV shows likeChandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu along with movies like Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah. Pankaj was last seen in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare in 2024. According to Business Upturn, Pankaj Dheer had a networth of $180 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) and his major source of earning used to be acting, production ventures, and brand collaborations.

To note Pankaj Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer who is also an actor, daughter in law Kratika Sengar and grand daughter Devika Dheer.