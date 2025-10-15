Pankaj Dheer Death: Late Actor's LAST Family Pic Featuring Little Granddaughter Will Leave You In Tears

Pankaj Dheer Death: Renowned actor Pankaj Dheer, celebrated for his portrayal of Karn in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away. The veteran actor died on October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. His friend and colleague Amit Behl confirmed the news, which has left his family, friends, and fans worldwide in deep shock and sorrow. Pankaj had been unwell for some time and was receiving medical treatment. Reports indicate that Pankaj Dheer had been battling cancer for a considerable period.

Although Pankaj Dheer had previously overcome the disease, it returned recently. He underwent major surgery as part of his treatment, but his health remained critical in recent times. Firoz Khan, who played Arjun alongside Pankaj in Mahabharat, also paid tribute to him. He wrote a touching note saying, "Gentleman!!! Bids Goodbye. Will miss you PD. Stay blessed". This sentiment reflects the deep impact Pankaj had on those who worked with him. As fans have been mourning Pankaj's demise, his last video with his family is going viral

Pankaj Dheer's Last Family Pic

To note, Pankaj Dheer's last family pic has been used in a video shared by his daughter in law Kratika Sengar. The video featured a compilation of happy memories from a family get-together. In the pics, Pankaj was seen holding his litter grand daughter Devika in his arms as he posed happily with the family. The video was captioned as, "A memorable evening with Family & Friends, thank you for making it so special".

Pankaj Dheer Funeral Details

Meanwhile, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expressed their condolences over Pankaj Dheer's passing and confirmed that his last rites will take place today in Mumbai. The post read as, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust's erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."