Pankaj Dheer Wife: Who Is Anita Dheer? All About Late Actor's Family, Kids, & Personal Life

Pankaj Dheer Wife: The television fraternity and fans across the nation are mourning the loss of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat. As reported, the esteemed actor passed away on Wednesday after a courageous battle with cancer. Pankaj Dheer had been fighting the illness with immense strength and determination, but the disease reportedly relapsed a few months ago, leading to a decline in his health. Despite undergoing surgery and continuing treatment, he could not recover. His passing leaves behind a legacy cherished by generations of viewers.

Pankaj Dheer was married to Anita Dheer. The duo reportedly got married on October 19, 1976. Together, they had two kids, son Nikitin Dheer and Nikita Dheer Shah.

Pankaj Dheer's wife Anita Dheer is a Bollywood costume designer. Some of the Hindi films that she has worked in are- Boxer, Diamonds Are Forever, Victoria No. 203, and Ikke Pe Ikka. Anita and Pankaj's son Nikitin Dheer is married to popular TV actress Kratik Sengar, known for Punar Vivaah- Zindagi Milegi Dobara, Kasam, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

Kratika Sengar last posted pictures with her entire family, including in-laws and Pankaj and Anita Dheer on her birthday. As she uploaded the clip, the actress wrote, "Thankyou Everyone for all ur Blessings & lovely wishes ❣️."

Mourning the loss of Pankaj Dheer, Former General Secretary of CINTAA and Former Chairman of CAWT, the official handle wrote, "#CINTAA & #CAWT mourn the loss of Shri Pankaj Dheer, former General Secretary of #CINTAA and former Chairman of #CAWT, a respected member of our fraternity whose invaluable contributions to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered."