Pati Patni Aur Panga: Bride Avika Gor Recalls How A Simple Question From Sonali Bendre Left Her Emotional

Big weddings are remembered for their grandeur, but Avika Gor's heart clings to something far more delicate. Ahead of Indian television's most awaited big fat wedding, on COLORS' 'Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', a hug and a simple, caring question from Sonali Bendre left the bride super emotional. Avika recalls how that small gesture, when she revealed her wedding invite to Sonali, cut through the chaos, bringing tears to her eyes and making her feel that she was part of the family. After the wedding rituals concluded, Avika took a moment to thank Sonali, and both women were in tears, sharing a quiet, heartfelt connection that spoke louder than any words could.

Opening up about that precious moment, Avika Gor shared, "When the wedding invite was revealed and Sonali ma'am hugged me, it felt like a hug from family. Not just a hug on TV, but one that reached right into my heart. She held me and asked, 'Is this really happening? How are you feeling?' Until that moment, I don't think anyone had ever really asked me that. Not like that. Not with those eyes that genuinely cared about my answer. It wasn't about cameras, or drama, or the show, it felt personal, intimate, and real. I felt seen, understood, and supported. After the wedding, I knew I had to thank her because that hug made me feel like somebody very close, like family was with me, someone genuinely sharing the moment and celebrating with me. Thanking Sonu ma'am felt so needed, and it's a memory I'll carry forever."

