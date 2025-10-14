Pati Patni Aur Panga Diwali 2025: Where To Watch Mallika Sherawat, Ekta Kapoor Episode?

This Diwali, COLORS' 'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' is lighting up your screens with laughter, love, and a little panga! The festive weekend episode is the full pataka platter with jalebi twists, laddu temptations, and relationship crackers ready to burst!

The episode opens with Mallika Sherawat making a sizzling entry to 'Jalebi Bai' and the temperature in the studio instantly goes up a few notches. Abhishek, ever the flirt, can't resist showering her with attention until Mallika shuts him down with her signature sass. Even after an ego bruise, he channels his inner Raghav Juyal, he recreates the funny 'Kaho Na Kaho' moment because what's Diwali without a little dramatic declaration of love. Meanwhile, Pawan confesses that Haryana is secretly obsessed with Mallika, leading to a full-blown Haryanvi-style movie date invitation from the actress! Sparks fly, jealousy brews, and Debinna fumes when Mallika dares to touch Gurmeet's famous abs. Abhishek storms off in a jealous huff only to return with a rifle.

In true Diwali spirit, Mallika arrives bearing desi ghee laddoos for all the couples, but there's a twist. To earn their sweet rewards, they must shoot balloons marked with numbers that decide how many laddoos they get. The competition is on, but the fun doesn't stop there; the wives get a shopping challenge, Mallika cranks up with heat with her belly dance. The set erupts in laughter as she tries and fails to tempt fitness freak Gurmeet into having one bite of samosa.

Adding her star power to this Diwali bonanza is Ekta Kapoor, the television czarina herself. And she's not alone; she's brought her trusted astrologer Harshavardhan Shukla, who makes jaw-dropping predictions about the celebrity couples' futures. And if that wasn't enough drama for one night, Fahad and Swara set the stage (and Instagram) on fire with a live performance on 'Bheege Hoth Tere' while Munawar takes his turn at serenading his fans online. From sizzling dance-offs to surprising predictions, this festive episode is pure entertainment ka pataka you wouldn't want to miss!

