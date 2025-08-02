Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will First Episode Air On Colors Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode 1 Premiere Time: Get ready for an exciting evening as Pati Patni Aur Panga finally hits the screens tonight (August 2), on Colors TV. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the fun-filled reality show has replaced the hugely popular Laughter Chefs 2 which ended last weekend.

Pati Patni Aur Panga features seven well-known celebrity couples and promises a fun-filled time for viewers. In the show, the bonds of the couples will be tested with the help of fun tasks and games. Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting its premiere and their wait is finally coming to an end tonight (August 2).

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PATI PATNI AUR PANGA

The excitement is building for Pati Patni Aur Panga, which promises a fun twist on relationship dynamics and household challenges. With its unique concept and star-studded cast, the show is already creating waves ahead of its premiere.

Among the confirmed participants are Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who recently tied the knot in June 2025. This will mark their first on-screen appearance as a married couple, making it a special moment for their fans. Joining them are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, returning to TV together for the first time since their memorable stint on Bigg Boss 14.

Also part of the show are Ramayan fame Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, known for their on-screen chemistry and real-life bond. The couple lineup continues with newly engaged duo Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, bringing a youthful energy to the show.

In a surprise addition, actress Swara Bhaskar will make her television debut alongside her husband Fahad Ahmad, giving fans a fresh pairing to look forward to. Wrestling champ Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar, along with comedian Sudesh Lehri and his wife Mamta Lehri (Billo), round off the exciting list of couples ready to bring their real-life chemistry to the screen.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON COLORS TV?

The fans are eagerly awaiting the telecast of Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode 1, which is set to premiere tonight (August 2) on Colors TV at 9:300 pm, every weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

