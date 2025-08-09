Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode 3: Where To Watch Rubina Dilaik-Hina Khan's Show? What's New This Week?

Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode (3) today timings: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get the popcorn ready as Colors TV is all set to tickle your funny bone with its new show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The reality show, which replaced Laughter Chefs season 2, has been churning out entertaining episodes. The first two episodes created ripples on the small screen, generating a massive response from the audience.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA EPISODE 3 ON WHICH OTT

An industry source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors TV is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, entertainment and romance with the launch of its new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. After the success of its home grown property Laughter Chefs season 1 and 2, the channel is gearing up for the launch of another hatke show in the prime time weekend slot."

"The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher by casting prominent names from the entertainment industry. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will be making their first TV appearance together as a married couple. It will be their first reality show together. Balika Vadhu's OG Anandi aka Avika Gor is doing a show with her boyfriend Milind for the very first time. Swara Bhaskar, who stayed away from showbiz after the birth of her daughter, is participating with her husband. There are a lot of surprises, twists in Pati Patni Aur Panga that will make the audience laugh," the khabri added.

Wondering 'Pati Patni Aur Panga is on which OTT platform'? The show is exclusively available for streaming online on JioHotstar. Viewers can stream the full episode in HD quality by accessing the streaming platform.

Follow the steps to watch the Pati Patni Aur Panga episode 3 on JioHotstar.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA TIMINGS ON COLORS TV, JIOHOTSTAR

The new episode of the show will premiere at 9:30pm on Saturday (August 9) on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025. The show will air after the Mangal Lakshmi Saturday episode ends on Colors TV.

The third episode will also premiere at 9:30pm on JioHotstar.

WHAT'S NEW THIS WEEK IN PATI PATNI AUR PANGA?

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri are the main contestants of Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The makers have added a new twist in the tale as the male celebrities will have to get inked for their partners. The likes of Gurmeet Choudhary, Milind Chandwani have to get a tattoo for their ladylove in the show.

