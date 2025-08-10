Pati Patni Aur Panga Episode 4 Time: BIG Twist In Hina Khan-Rubina Dilaik's Show. Where To Watch On OTT?

Pati Patni Aur Panga episode 4 timings on JioHotstar: Life is boring with 'panga', isn't it? When you have popular TV celebrities in the house with their respective partners, how can you not expect a blockbuster product? Colors TV's new show Pati Patni Aur Panga has managed to strike a chord with the audience, courtesy of the entertaining episodes.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA TODAY EPISODE TIME

From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's cute nok-jhok to Munawar Faruqui's fun banter with the couples, the show is loaded with entertainment. Pati Patni Aur Panga has been trending on social media platforms ever since the first episode went on air.

A source earlier told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors TV is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, entertainment and romance with the launch of its new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. After the success of its home grown property Laughter Chefs season 1 and 2, the channel is gearing up for the launch of another hatke show in the prime time weekend slot."

"The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher by casting prominent names from the entertainment industry. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will be making their first TV appearance together as a married couple. It will be their first reality show together. Balika Vadhu's OG Anandi aka Avika Gor is doing a show with her boyfriend Milind for the very first time. Swara Bhaskar, who stayed away from showbiz after the birth of her daughter, is participating with her husband. There are a lot of surprises, twists in Pati Patni Aur Panga that will make the audience laugh," the source added.

Pati Patni Aur Panga airs on Colors channel on weekends at 9:30pm. While the show will premiere at 9:30pm on Colors TV, it won't be available on JioHotstar at the same time.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA ON WHICH OTT- JIOHOTSTAR TIMINGS

JioHotstar is the exclusive home to Colors and Star Plus shows; however, Pati Patni Aur Panga episodes release on JioHotstar after the telecast on television is over. This means- Pati Patni Aur Panga episode 4 featuring Veena Nagda will be available for streaming at 11pm on the OTT platform.