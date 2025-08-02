Pati Patni Aur Panga Full Contestants List: Hina-Rocky, RubiNav, Milind-Avika- Meet Spicy Jodis

Pati Patni Aur Panga: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brace yourself for a fun-filled show that will feature some of the biggest names in the TV industry. In case you're upset after Laughter Chefs season 2 finale, you need not worry. The entertainment quotient on weekends will stay the same on Colors TV.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA FIRST EPISODE RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Colors TV is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, entertainment and romance with the launch of its new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. After the success of its home grown property Laughter Chefs season 1 and 2, the channel is gearing up for the launch of another hatke show in the prime time weekend slot."

"The channel and the production house have taken things a notch higher by casting prominent names from the entertainment industry. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will be making their first TV appearance together as a married couple. It will be their first reality show together. Balika Vadhu's OG Anandi aka Avika Gor is doing a show with her boyfriend Milind for the very first time. Swara Bhaskar, who stayed away from showbiz after the birth of her daughter, is participating with her husband. There are a lot of surprises, twists in Pati Patni Aur Panga that will make the audience laugh," the khabri added.

The first episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere at 9:30pm on Saturday (August 2). It will be loaded with entertainment as the makers have left no stone unturned to make the show a blockbuster affair.

The show will also be available for streaming online on JioHotstar.

PATI PATNI AUR PANGA FULL CONTESTANTS LIST- WHO ARE PARTICIPATING?

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar, and Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri are participating in Pati Patni Aur Panga.