Pati Patni Aur Panga: Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar's Entry On COLORS' Show Raises Questions And Eyebrows

Fans of reality TV may want to sit down: COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' is about to get a shocking twist! Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, exes who have been the subject of much speculation, are stepping into the show, and they're bringing questions, drama, and anticipation with them. Their story is already the stuff of television legend. The duo first met on the sets of Udaariyaan, where their on-screen pairing soon spilled into real-life romance. But before they could step into Bigg Boss 17, the relationship cracked, leaving the nation to watch their explosive dynamics as exes play out inside the house. From fiery clashes to fleeting moments of vulnerability, the audience saw it all.

Now, destiny brings them together again. By walking into 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' together, they've reignited curiosity - what could possibly have brought them face-to-face once more? Is this the beginning of yet another showdown under the spotlight? Adding to the intrigue, the two will reunite with their Bigg Boss 17 mate Munawar Faruqui, who is in an all-new avatar as host of the show alongside Sonali Bendre. With Munawar's quick wit and Sonali's balanced perspective, the stage seems set for many surprises with Isha and Abhishek in the same frame.

Talking about her entry on the show, Isha Malviya said, "Life has a strange way of bringing people back into each other's orbit. Abhishek and I have shared chapters that people have seen unfold on screen and off it... But this is a new stage, a new test. While I won't reveal what the audiences are in for with our entry in Pati Patni Aur Panga, I do know that they will see a side of us they've never seen before."

Abhishek Kumar added, "Isha and I have had a journey full of highs, lows and conflict in front of the world. Walking into this show together was all about surprising the viewers. Pati Patni Aur Panga is about to get a huge twist, and it's going to be super memorable."

