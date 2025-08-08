‘Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check’: Sudesh & Mamta Lehri Spark Delhi Abuzz

Delhi, 7th August, 2025: Delhi gets a full-blown dose of dinner-tainment this week as comedy star Sudesh Lehri and his better half Mamta Lehri arrive in the capital for a reality check that's anything but predictable! The veteran comic and his beloved partner stir the shaadi pot as part of COLORS' new REAL‑ationship show, 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check'. As the OG disruptor of non-fiction TV, the channel continues serving dinner-tainment by gatecrashing the shaandaar cocktail of laughter, emotions, and full-on "pangebaazi".

From bickering over toothpaste caps to kitchen turf wars, the Lehri's prove that behind every successful man is a wife-his steadfast anchor who lifts him to new heights. Alongside Sudesh and Mamta join beloved couples like Debinna & Gurmeet, Hina & Rocky, Rubina & Abhinav, Avika & Milind, Swara & Fahad, and Geeta & Pawan, each offering their unique blend of chaos, charm, and chemistry. Hosted by the graceful Sonali Bendre and witty Munawar Faruqui, Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check delivers entertaining glimpses into the real dynamics of marriage. With Sudesh and Mamta lighting up the capital, Delhi transforms into a romantic backdrop where the Lehris whisk across iconic landmarks-from the historic India Gate to the labyrinth of Chandni Chowk to the sizzling chole‑kulche stalls of Old Delhi -reminding us that it's a journey that celebrates laughter, masti, heartfelt emotion-and of course, butter-dripping kulchas enjoyed amid the city's storied streets.

Sudesh Lehri said, "It's incredible to see so much love pouring in for Pati Patni Aur Panga. We've always shared our laughter with the world, but through this show, we're also sharing a slice of our marriage. Mamta and I have been married long enough to know that there's no perfect couple, just perfectly imperfect people who want to be together. As the most experienced jodi on the show, together for 40 years, it warms our hearts to see so many people genuinely curious about our marriage. As an artist, you live for this kind of love. And as a husband, it's even more special to see our real-life chemistry being celebrated. Bas isi tarah dinnertainment ka tadka lagate rahenge har weekend!"

Mamta Lehri added, "I never imagined that our little everyday nok-jhoks would find a place in the hearts of so many viewers of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Sudesh and I thought we knew each other inside out, but this show is making us rediscover each other, and watching people connect with our story is moving. What the audience has loved about us is how differently we communicate. Sometimes we talk things out, we laugh it off, or just give that look and the other understands. Marriage is not the same for everyone; it's a lifelong experiment, with love, patience, and a lot of improvisation! If our journey helps people see the humour and hope in their own, then we've shared something special."

