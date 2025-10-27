Pati Patni Aur Panga Last Episode (Finale) Date: When Will Munawar-Sonali’s Show End? Off-Air REASON Update

Pati Patni Aur Panga Finale Date: In August this year, a brand new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, premiered on Colors TV after Laughter Chefs 2 went off-air. Featuring celebrity couples, the show was an experiment that turned out to be highly successful and popular.

Hosted by the ever-graceful Sonali Bendre and the hilarious Munawar Faruqui, Pati Patni Aur Panga has been offering a delightful mix of romance, humour, and fun challenges.

The show features popular celebrity couples who take on a series of playful tasks designed to test their compatibility, teamwork, and understanding. Filled with laughter, surprises, and light-hearted drama, the show offers endless entertainment as these couples navigate every twist with charm and wit.

PATI PATI AUR PANGA FINALE DATE: WHICH COUPLE WILL WIN DHAMAAL WITH PATI PATNI AUR PANGA? OFF-AIR REASON

After entertaining viewers for three months, the latest buzz suggests that Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga is going to end soon. According to a report by Telly Express, the show is expected to go off air next month, in November. Yes, you read that right! The makers have already begun working on the final episodes and are planning a grand conclusion for viewers.

As per the ongoing speculations, the grand finale will probably air on November 16. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. The show is ending as it was always supposed to go off-air after three months.

Pati Patni Aur Panga has been winning hearts with its fun format and entertaining lineup of star couples. The show features well-known pairs like Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Mamta Lehri and Sudesh Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

Now, it'll be interesting to see who among the couples will be declared as the winner of Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga.

LAUGHTER CHEFS 3 TO REPLACE PATI PATNI AUR PANGA?

Earlier, there were speculations that Naagin 7 might replace Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga. However, that's not the case as Ekta Kapoor is keen to return to the 8 PM weekend slot with her supernatural drama. Now, the channel is set to bring Laughter Chefs Season 3 to take over the slot of Patni Patni Aur Panga. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Keep watching this space for more updates!