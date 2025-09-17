Pati Patni Aur Panga New Episode: Gurmeet Choudhary On Wife Debinna’s Panga: "She Always Knows How To..."

Every marriage has its tests, but nothing prepared the jodis of COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' for the arrival of Mr. Chaknachoor. This menacing shredder quickly became the most feared player of the season, threatening to gobble up memories that carried years of love and history. Suddenly the 'Shaadi ka laddoos' didn't matter anymore what mattered was protecting that one thing from home that held your heart, whether it was Avika's childhood teddybear, Rubina's confidence-boosting heels, or Milind's precious IIM degree. The shredder stood waiting like a hungry beast, reminding everyone that in this game, even love letters and wedding outfits weren't safe.

The drama, however, truly hit its peak with Gurmeet and Debinna. While most couples carefully debated which possessions to risk, Debinna took everyone by surprise and in a moment that stunned both Gurmeet and the entire set, she suddenly hurled his phone straight into Mr. Chaknachoor. The gasp that followed was louder than the shredder itself. In that instant, the game stopped being about laddoos and became about panga, the kind only a pati and patni can spring on each other when no one sees it coming.

Laughing after the shock wore off, Gurmeet Choudhary shared, "When Debinna suddenly tossed my phone into the shredder, I was completely blank. One second, we were tense about what to put on the line, the next second my phone was gone. It wasn't even part of the game! I was staring at her like, really, my phone. The whole set on Pati Patni Aur Panga burst out laughing, and eventually, so did I. Moments like this remind me that with Debinna, I should never expect the unexpected, she'll always find a way to shock me."

