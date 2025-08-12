Pati Patni Aur Panga New Episode: Sudesh Lehri Opens Up On Sharing Screen With Wife Mamta For First Time

COLORS' reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' has been serving not just playful relationship dynamics, but solid couple goals. And for comedy king Sudesh Lehri and his wife Mamta, it delivered a milestone 40 years in the making. In all his decades of performing in films and television, Sudesh had never shared a shooting floor with Mamta. Despite his repeated invitations, she had never once visited him at work. That changed when 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' brought them together as participants, turning the set into not just a workplace, but a shared world. Mamta finally witnessed the working behind the lights and laughter, from the chaos and companionship. The experience left her with a deeper appreciation for her husband's craft, while also giving audiences a candid new dimension to their 40-year partnership.

Talking about sharing the screen with his wife, Sudesh said, "After 40 years of marriage, my wife finally came to the set but for her own show! In all my years in the entertainment industry, I must have told Mamta a hundred times, 'Come to the set once, see how we work.' Every single time, she'd smile and say, 'next time', insisting that I take the kids along with me. Well, that 'next time' turned out to be Pati Patni Aur Panga. Not only is this her television debut, but it's the very first time she's seen the magic of a shoot from up close. And she's not visiting me on set, she's working with me on set! This show has given me many surprises, but having my wife along with me tops the list."

