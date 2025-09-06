Pati Patni Aur Panga: Sunita Ahuja Breaks Her Silence On Rumours; Shares Truth About Life With Govinda

Loved by the internet for her candour, infectious laugh, and punchlines that never miss, Sunita Ahuja has always spoken her mind in her signature bindaas style. Time and again, Govinda's better half has shown that she knows exactly how to rise above the noise with grace, grit, and just the right touch of humour.

On COLORS' Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, Sunita made a guest appearance and decisively addressed the rumours swirling around her. In a show that explores the highs, lows, and hilarious moments of marriage, it was only natural that her personal life became a topic of discussion. True to her style, she confronted the chatter head-on with a candid and fearless response.

During her recent appearance, Sunita said, "Kya chaalis saal maamuli hota hai kaatna? Har insaan galti karta hai, par har cheez ka ek umar hota hai. Jab 62 saal ki umar mein itne bade-bade bacche ho jaayein, toh insaan galti kaise kar sakta hai?"

Curious to know the full story? Watch the weekend episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga to catch Sunita Ahuja's confession.

