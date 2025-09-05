Pati Patni Aur Panga Today Episode: Milind Chandwani Confesses What Truly Made Him Fall For Avika Gor

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani have already captured hearts with their enchanting love story, earning them the endearing titles of COLORS TV ki beti and damad from fans across the nation. Their journey together has been a modern-day fairytale, but this weekend on COLORS' 'Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check', their bond faces the ultimate reality test when the beloved couple stepped into the hot seat for the dreaded lie detector challenge. Love, laughter, and jaw-dropping confessions collided in the most unexpected way.

What started as a tense moment of truth quickly turned into the most heart-melting confession of the season when Milind faced the ultimate question - would he still be with Avika if she weren't famous? His answer didn't just settle the question; it sent waves of awws and gasps across the stage from the other celebrity jodis.

Opening up about his feelings, Milind shares, "I have always been clear about what I wanted in life. Fame and money were never something that mattered to me, which is why I chose social work over a comfortable corporate job. When I met Avika, it wasn't fame or money that pulled me to her. It wasn't "COLORS ki beti", it was Avika - her fire, her kindness, and the way she lights up every room with her energy. I've watched her work tirelessly, chasing her dreams, and building an empire from scratch. She didn't inherit a legacy, she created one. I am proud of her every single day, not for her fame or what the world sees, but for the amazing person she is behind the spotlight. She has built something incredible, and I feel blessed to be even a small part of that empire. I've seen her overcome challenges, turn every 'no' into an opportunity, and carve a path that inspires so many. For the world, she's Avika Gor - the actor, the producer, the writer. But for me, she's the girl who laughs at my silly jokes, holds my hand when life gets tough, and makes every day feel like home. Being with her isn't about success or recognition - it's about sharing life, celebrating her victories, standing by her side in challenges, and being her biggest cheerleader."

