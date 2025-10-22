Pavitra Punia Announces Engagement After Split With Eijaz Khan, Keeps Fiancé’s Identity Under Wraps - Pics

Pavitra Punia has announced her engagement, sharing joyful images of her proposal without revealing her fiancé's identity. Friends and fans have congratulated her as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

Television actor Pavitra Punia recently shared delightful pictures from her engagement, keeping her fiancé's identity a mystery. Known for roles in shows like Love U Zindagi and Naagin 3, Pavitra announced her engagement on social media. This comes a year after ending her relationship with Eijaz Khan, whom she met during Bigg Boss 14.

On Wednesday, Pavitra posted images of her romantic proposal on Instagram. Her partner was seen proposing on one knee at a beachside location. The couple appeared overjoyed, sharing a heartfelt embrace in the photos. However, Pavitra chose not to reveal her fiancé's face or name.

Industry Friends and Fans React

Pavitra's friends from the entertainment industry showered her with love and congratulations in the comments section. Actor Krissann Barretto Karamchandani expressed excitement, writing, "I knew first haha CONGRATS MY LOVEEEEE. Soooo happy for youuuu." Supriya Shukla added, "God bless... So happy for you... Be happy forever." Fans also joined in with congratulatory messages.

Details About Pavitra's Fiancé

In an earlier interview with HT City, Pavitra shared some details about her boyfriend. She mentioned that he is a businessman from the USA and not involved in acting. Describing him as wonderful and kind, she revealed they have been together for quite some time and celebrated Diwali together this year instead of with her family.

Pavitra's Past Relationship with Eijaz Khan

Before this engagement, Pavitra was in a relationship with actor Eijaz Khan. They met during Bigg Boss 14 and became one of the show's popular couples. After leaving the show, they announced plans to marry someday and got engaged in 2020 when Eijaz proposed on August 3. However, they parted ways in 2024 after four years together.

Pavitra's recent announcement marks a new chapter in her life as she prepares to tie the knot with her mysterious fiancé. Her fans and friends continue to support her journey with love and best wishes for the future.