Paw-dorable! Rupali Ganguly’s Heartfelt & Compassion During Ganesh Puja From Anupamaa Set Wins Hearts

Rupali Ganguly, the reigning queen of Indian television and the undisputed face behind the country's most loved show Anupamaa, was recently seen in a heartwarming moment from the sets. A video posted on social media captures Rupali taking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, radiating her signature warmth and humility that has made her one of the most cherished personalities on Indian television. But, what made it even more special was that she shared this Puja with another almighty's being on the set and it shows how the universe truly works, with love and compassion!

For millions of viewers across the country, Anupama is not just a show-it is an emotion. And Rupali, with her natural grace and unmatched screen presence, has become synonymous with the word "family." Her portrayal of Anupama has connected so well with the audiences, making her a part of every household. She embodies the struggles, strength, and unconditional love of countless women, bridging reel and real life with striking honesty.

Beyond her unparalleled acting career, Rupali Ganguly has also been a powerful voice for animals. A dedicated advocate for animal welfare, she uses her platform to raise awareness, inspire kindness, and bring attention to causes that truly make a difference. She became the force during the recent Supreme court discourse, and stays vocal for her love for various causes.

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly continues to shine in her iconic role as Anupamaa. The show remains the highest TRP-rated serial on Indian television, with Rupali being its heart and soul. Her powerful performances and emotional depth have won the love of millions. With years of dedication, she has become a household name, and fans remain devoted to her journey on and off screen.