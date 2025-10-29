“People Thought I’d Quit The Industry And Settled Down”, Says Actress Riya Bhattacharje

Known for her memorable performances in shows like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Agni Vayu, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Riya was last seen on television in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se on Star Plus.

Talking about her return as Radhika in the Star Plus show Ishani, Riya shared,

"Many people from the industry who don't know me personally assumed that I had left the industry and settled down (laughs). When my episode aired, people were surprised and started calling me. It was overwhelming but really nice to be remembered that way."

Riya further added that it was the strength of the script and her instant connection with the character that drew her back to the small screen.

"It was a good opportunity and I liked the role, so I joined the show.", she further added.

Though she's been away from television, Riya hasn't exactly been idle. She revealed that she's been exploring the web space, with a few projects already in the pipeline.

"In these three years, I've worked on some web projects which will release soon. And now, I've started getting more TV opportunities too," she added.