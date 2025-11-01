Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Eviction: Will Pranit More Return? Will He Go To SECRET ROOM?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar PR Image

Bigg Boss 19 Pranit More Eviction: The internet has been buzzing with the news about Pranit More's elimination from Bigg Boss season 19 due to health issues. As per the latest update, he was admitted to a hospital after his health deteriorated; however, there is no official confirmation about his exit from Salman Khan's show. The channel and the production house have not release a promo or statement about his eviction as of now.

According to BBTak's tweet, Pranit More got eliminated from the show, and there are chances that he might be sent to the secret room. The stand-up comedian became the new captain of Bigg Boss 19 in the current week, and it would be interesting to see if someone replaces him as the captain or not.

Interestingly, Pranit was nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination along with Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Shehbaz Badesha, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar.

A reliable source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Bigg Boss 19 is heading towards its grand finale, and the makers want to take things to the next level. Expect shocking twists in the last leg of the game as the contestants have to battle it out amongst themselves to claim victory."

WILL PRANIT MORE RETURN TO BIGG BOSS 19? WILL HE GO TO SECRET ROOM?

Gossip mills have confirmed that Pranit More is expected to return to Bigg Boss season 19 after getting discharged from the hospital. As there is no official confirmation about his eviction, it's too early to talk about his comeback.

Interestingly, there are murmurs that he might be sent to the secret room. While Nehal Chudasama was also sent to the secret room, she failed to utilize the advantage to the full extent, and even got eliminated last week.

Nehal and Baseer were evicted in a double elimination, setting several tongues wagging.